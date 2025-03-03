Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

KYOCY traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $11.57. 40,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). Kyocera had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.