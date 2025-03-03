Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,466,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 1,585,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,334.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861. Juventus Football Club has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

