Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Expands By 72.1%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

ITM Power Trading Up 5.3 %

ITMPF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,305. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

