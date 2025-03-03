Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Expands By 72.1%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
ITM Power Trading Up 5.3 %
ITMPF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,305. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
ITM Power Company Profile
