Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director David Powers Sells 25,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
NYSE:DECK traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,997. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
