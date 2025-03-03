Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director David Powers Sells 25,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,997. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,464,000 after acquiring an additional 229,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

