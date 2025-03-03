Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), Zacks reports. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 3,968.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.96%.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of QSI stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,335,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,766,254. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. This represents a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

