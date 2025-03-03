Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $83.75. 492,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,624,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $82,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,221 shares of company stock worth $9,647,087 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Roku by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

