AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $359.70 and last traded at $341.84. 3,970,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,415,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.29.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,670,155.40. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total transaction of $146,464.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,757.84. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,872 shares of company stock worth $82,158,554 over the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

