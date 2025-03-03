NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.60. 4,024,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,751,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

NuScale Power Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $175,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 1,984.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

