Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KEWL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.72. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
