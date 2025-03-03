Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KEWL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.72. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

