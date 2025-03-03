Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Drops By 34.3%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,614.48. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $45,530 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in DHI Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.24 and a beta of 1.11.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

