Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

LPTX traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,145. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

