Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $678.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.4 million. Okta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.150-3.200 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.16. 6,744,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.03, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.48). Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Okta from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,306 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $293,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $267,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,178.75. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,482 shares of company stock valued at $74,422,216 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

