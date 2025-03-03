Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. 168,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.55. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 19,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $293,897.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,843,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,213,184.70. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,139. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

