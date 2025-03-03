Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.34. 20,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,424. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

