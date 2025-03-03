Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mandalay Resources Price Performance
MNDJF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665. Mandalay Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.67.
About Mandalay Resources
