Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 17,354,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 133,458,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 617,506 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.