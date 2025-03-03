Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $76.77. Approximately 3,706,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,953,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.