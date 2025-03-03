Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Posts Earnings Results

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 842.25% and a negative net margin of 362.30%. Senseonics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SENS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,448,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senseonics

In other news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 124,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $47,474.54. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478,844 shares in the company, valued at $941,960.72. This trade represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,210.05. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

