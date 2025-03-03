GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Issues Earnings Results

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. GigaCloud Technology has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $45.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,771,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,207,335.60. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank Hurst Lin sold 2,663,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $58,055,056.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,668,523.40. This trade represents a 65.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,811,979 shares of company stock worth $61,233,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

