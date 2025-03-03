ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, Zacks reports. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. ThredUp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 942,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.75. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 625,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,219,721.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,364.20. This represents a 71.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,739,811 shares of company stock worth $6,379,508. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThredUp stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of ThredUp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

