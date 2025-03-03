Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 69,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 57,716 shares.The stock last traded at $62.80 and had previously closed at $62.80.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

