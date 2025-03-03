Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 76.1%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioLineRx from $840.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.16. 60,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,056. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.