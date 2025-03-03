Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 76.1%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioLineRx from $840.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on BioLineRx
BioLineRx Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.