Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 96,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 387,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDT has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ventas Inc. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,570,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,724,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $22,897,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ardent Health Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the period.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

