Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 41.8% in February

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aptorum Group Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $17.49.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
