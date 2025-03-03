Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 41.8% in February

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptorum Group Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 46,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

