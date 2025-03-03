Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 6,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 241,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

DNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $580.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 363,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after buying an additional 136,314 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

