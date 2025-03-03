Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.59. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 35,407 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

