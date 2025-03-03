Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on AVTX
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %
Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalo Therapeutics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.