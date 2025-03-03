Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 25,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 915,629 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

