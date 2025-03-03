New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, Zacks reports. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,395. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.