Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

TFINP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

