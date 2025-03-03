Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
TFINP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $24.40.
