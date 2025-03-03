Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. 11,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,449. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

