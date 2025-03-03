Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 166,341 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 102,074 put options.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 128,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 358.3% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 112.5% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

XLE stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,696,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,745,787. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

