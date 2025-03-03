Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Sunshine Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

SBFM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,826. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

