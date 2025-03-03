Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 41,458 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 26,001 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 297,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $16,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,077. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.