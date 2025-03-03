Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Acquires 4,182 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Macky Tall acquired 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$119.14 per share, with a total value of C$498,243.48.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %
NA traded down C$1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching C$118.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.06. The stock has a market cap of C$46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$105.43 and a 52 week high of C$141.15.
National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
