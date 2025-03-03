Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Acquires 4,182 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Macky Tall acquired 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$119.14 per share, with a total value of C$498,243.48.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

NA traded down C$1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching C$118.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,205. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.06. The stock has a market cap of C$46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$105.43 and a 52 week high of C$141.15.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.20.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

