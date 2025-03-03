TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TDH Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of PETZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. 4,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376. TDH has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
TDH Company Profile
