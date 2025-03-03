TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TDH Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PETZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. 4,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376. TDH has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.