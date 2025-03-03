Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,656. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 18.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.