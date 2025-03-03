Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in February

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,656. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 18.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
