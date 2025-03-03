Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – March 3rd

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, Expedia Group, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate social media platforms, where users create and share content online. These stocks are often influenced by trends in digital advertising, user engagement, and content monetization, making them sensitive to shifts in online behavior and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,708,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,661. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,369. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.81. 960,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,629. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $722.20. 211,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8,023.34, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $739.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.57.

