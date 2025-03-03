nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $83.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nVent Electric traded as low as $56.12 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 1433575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric
Institutional Trading of nVent Electric
nVent Electric Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nVent Electric
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.