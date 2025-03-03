Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,409,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,006,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,096.0 days.
Hammerson Price Performance
Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.
About Hammerson
