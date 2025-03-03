Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,409,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,006,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,096.0 days.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

