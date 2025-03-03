freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

Get freenet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTAF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

freenet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.