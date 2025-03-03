Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP remained flat at $0.11 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

