Brian Leslie Schmidt Buys 84,734 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 84,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$385,539.70.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.96. 2,840,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.61. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.43 and a 12-month high of C$5.05.
Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
