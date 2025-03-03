Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Anglo American Stock Down 1.0 %
NGLOY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,892. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Anglo American
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.