Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.0 %

NGLOY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,892. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

