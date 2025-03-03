Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 410,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 569,758 shares.The stock last traded at $29.79 and had previously closed at $29.21.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

