Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 88,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 792,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 585,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

