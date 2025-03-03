Short Interest in Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Drops By 30.5%

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Noble Roman’s Trading Down 4.4 %

NROM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 12,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Noble Roman's Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

