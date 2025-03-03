GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.44, but opened at $50.24. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 9,979,896 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 116,527 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.