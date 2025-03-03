Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declines By 52.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
MTN Group Price Performance
MTN Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
MTN Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.