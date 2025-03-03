Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declines By 52.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MTN Group Price Performance

MTN Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

