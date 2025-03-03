Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider William Floydd Buys 11,024 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider William Floydd bought 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £17,307.68 ($21,817.32).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 157 ($1.98). 354,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 177.24. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 145.20 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 272.40 ($3.43). The firm has a market cap of £402.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts predict that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

