Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$186.80, with a volume of 375667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$189.43.

Specifically, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total transaction of C$19,046,690.91.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. TD Securities reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$199.38.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.75. The stock has a market cap of C$56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.